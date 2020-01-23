Nigeria Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Vibration” Tops

Fireboy DML’s Vibration tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by his single, Scatter.

Sweet in the Middle by Davido featuring Wurld, Zlatan, and Naira Marley rises one spot to number 3, while Fireboy DML’s Like I Do, drops to number 4.

Sarz and Wrld’s Mad rises one spot to number 5, while Naira Marley and Young John’s Mafo sits at number 6.

Naira Marley’s Tesumole sits comfortably at number 7, and at number 8 we meet Davido and Popcaan’s Risky,

Fireboy DML’s King rises one spot to number 9, while Starboy’s Blow featuring Blaq Jerzee and Wizkid leads the chart from behind.

