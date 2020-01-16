Nigeria Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Vibration” Tops

Fireboy DML’s Vibration tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by his single, Scatter.

Fireboy DML returns to number 3 with Like I Do, while Sweet in the Middle by Davido featuring Wurld, Zlatan, and Naira Marley drops one spot to number 4.

Naira Marley and Young John’s Mafo sits at number 5, while Sarz and Wrld’s Mad rises two spots to number 6.

Naira Marley’s Tesumole drops three spots to number 7, and at number 8 we meet Davido and Popcaan’s Risky,

Fireboy DML’s King rises one spot to number 9, while Davido’s Disturbance featuring Peruzzi leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DAVIDO FT. PERUZZI – DISTURBANCE

9. FIREBOY DML – KING

8. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY

7. NAIRA MARLEY – TESUMOLE

6. SARZ & WRLD – MAD

5. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JONN – MAFO

4. DAVIDO FT. WURLD, ZLATAN & NAIRA MARLEY – SWEET IN THE MIDDLE

3. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

2. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER

1. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION