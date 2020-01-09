Nigeria Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Vibration” Tops

Fireboy DML’s Vibration tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by his single, Scatter.

Sweet in the Middle by Davido featuring Wurld, Zlatan, and Naira Marley rises two spots to number 3, while Fireboy DML returns to number 4 with Like I Do.

Naira Marley and Young John’s Mafo sits at number 5, while his Tesumole drops one spot to number 4.

At number 7 we meet Davido and Popcaan’s Risky, while Sarz and Wrld’s Mad debuts at number 8.

ops one spot to number 6.

Fireboy DML’s King rises one spot to number 9, while Davido’s Disturbance featuring Peruzzi leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DAVIDO FT. PERUZZI – DISTURBANCE

9. FIREBOY DML – KING

8. SARZ & WRLD – MAD

7. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY

6. NAIRA MARLEY – TESUMOLE

5. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JONN – MAFO

4. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

3. DAVIDO FT. WURLD, ZLATAN & NAIRA MARLEY – SWEET IN THE MIDDLE

2. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER

1. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION