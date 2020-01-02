Nigeria Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Vibration” Tops

Fireboy DML’s Vibration tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by his single, Scatter.

Naira Marley and Young John’s Mafo sits at number 3, while his Tesumole drops one spot to number 4.

At number 5 we meet Sweet in the Middle by Davido featuring Wurld, Zlatan, and Naira Marley, Davido and Popcaan’s Risky drops one spot to number 6.

Fireboy DML returns to number 7 with Like I Do, while Davido’s Disturbance featuring Peruzzi rises one spot to number 8.

Burna Boy’s Money Play debuts at number 9, while Fireboy DML’s King leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. FIREBOY DML – KING

9. BURNA BOY – MONEY PLAY

8. DAVIDO FT. PERUZZI – DISTURBANCE

7. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

6. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY

5. DAVIDO FT. WURLD, ZLATAN & NAIRA MARLEY – SWEET IN THE MIDDLE

4. NAIRA MARLEY – TESUMOLE

3. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JONN – MAFO

2. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER

1. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION