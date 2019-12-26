Nigeria Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Vibration” Tops

Fireboy DML’s Vibration tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by his single, Scatter.

Naira Marley’s Tesumole debuts at number 3, while his and Young John’s Mafo sits at number 4.

Fireboy DML returns to number 5 with Like I Do, whole Davido and Popcaan’s Risky drops one spot to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Sweet in the Middle by Davido featuring Wurld, Zlatan, and Naira Marley, while Fireboy DML’s King retains its spot at number 8.

Davido’s Disturbance featuring Peruzzi rises one spot to number 9, while Starboy’s Jam featuring Wizkid and Chronixx leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. STARBOY FT. WIZKID X CHRONIXX – JAM

9. DAVIDO FT. PERUZZI – DISTURBANCE

8. FIREBOY DML – KING

7. DAVIDO FT. WURLD, ZLATAN & NAIRA MARLEY – SWEET IN THE MIDDLE

6. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY

5. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

4. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JONN – MAFO

3. NAIRA MARLEY – TESUMOLE

2. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER

1. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION