Nigeria Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Vibration” Tops

Fireboy DML’s Vibration tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by his single, Scatter.

The YBNL artist returns to number 3 with Like I Do, while Naira Marley’s and Young John’s Mafo sits at number 4.

Davido and Popcaan’s Risky rises to number 5, while Starboy’s Jam featuring Wizkid and Chronixx drops to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Fireboy DML’s King, while Davido’s Disturbance featuring Peruzzi drops to number 8.

Fireboy DML’s Need You drops to number 9, while his next single Gbas Gbos leads the chart from behind.

10. FIREBOY DML – GBAS GBOS

9. FIREBOY DML – NEED YOU

8. DAVIDO FT. PERUZZI – DISTURBANCE

7. FIREBOY DML – KING

6. STARBOY FT. WIZKID X CHRONIXX – JAM

5. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY

4. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JONN – MAFO

3. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

2. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER

1. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION

