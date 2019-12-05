Nigeria Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Vibration” Debuts

Fireboy DML’s Vibration tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by his single, Scatter.

10. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JONN – MAFO

9. DAVIDO – 1 MILLI

8. DAVIDO FT. WURLD, NAIRA MAREY X ZLATAN – SWEET IN THE MIDDLE

7. DAVIDO FT. PERUZZI – DISTURBANCE

6. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY

5. FIREBOY DML – KING

4. FIREBOY DML – NEED YOU

3. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

2. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER

1. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION