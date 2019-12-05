Nigeria Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Vibration” Debuts

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Nigeria Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Vibration” Debuts

Fireboy DML’s Vibration tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by his single, Scatter.

The YBNL artist returns to number 3 with Like I Do, and also he dominates number 4 with Need You.

Fireboy is back again at number 5 with King, while Davido and Popcaan’s Risky drops to number 6.

Davido is back again at number 7 with Disturbance featuring Peruzzi, and the OBO is back again at number 8 with Sweet in the Middle featuring Wurld, Naira Marley and Zlatan.

Davido also sits at number 9 with 1 Milli, while Naira Marley and Young Jonn lead the chart from behind with Mafo.

See the list below:

10. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JONN – MAFO

9. DAVIDO – 1 MILLI

8. DAVIDO FT. WURLD, NAIRA MAREY X ZLATAN – SWEET IN THE MIDDLE

7. DAVIDO FT. PERUZZI – DISTURBANCE

6. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY

5. FIREBOY DML – KING

4. FIREBOY DML – NEED YOU

3. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

2. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER

1. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION

,

Related Posts

Drake is Spotify’s most streamed artiste of the decade, ahead of Ed-Sheeran, Eminem

December 4, 2019

Fena Gitu Releases New Single ‘Chai Moto’ off the ‘Unleashed’ Album

December 4, 2019

Blaqbonez to Headline BBQ in the Park Tagged ‘The Blaqbonez Rave’

December 4, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *