Nigeria Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Vibration” Debuts

Fireboy DML’s Vibration tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by his single, Scatter.
The YBNL artist returns to number 3 with Like I Do, and also he dominates number 4 with Need You.
Fireboy is back again at number 5 with King, while Davido and Popcaan’s Risky drops to number 6.
Davido is back again at number 7 with Disturbance featuring Peruzzi, and the OBO is back again at number 8 with Sweet in the Middle featuring Wurld, Naira Marley and Zlatan.
Davido also sits at number 9 with 1 Milli, while Naira Marley and Young Jonn lead the chart from behind with Mafo.
10. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JONN – MAFO
9. DAVIDO – 1 MILLI
8. DAVIDO FT. WURLD, NAIRA MAREY X ZLATAN – SWEET IN THE MIDDLE
7. DAVIDO FT. PERUZZI – DISTURBANCE
6. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY
5. FIREBOY DML – KING
4. FIREBOY DML – NEED YOU
3. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO
2. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER
1. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION