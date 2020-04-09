Nigeria Music Chart: DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s ‘Nobody’ Leads

DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s Nobody tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Wande Coal’s Again.

Bad Boy Timz’s MJ debuts at number 3, while Falz’s Bop Daddy featuring MZ Banks rises to number 4.

Oxlade’s Away drops three spots to number 5, while Fireboy DML’s Vibration drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Rema’s Beamer featuring Rvssian, while Sarz and Wurld’s Mad follows at number 8.

2Baba’s Opo featuring Wizkid sits prettily at number 9, while Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold’s Jore lead the chat from behind.

See the list below:

10. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. KIZZ DANIEL – JORE

9. 2BABA FT. WIZKID – OPO

8. SARZ & WURLD – MAD

7. REMA FT. RVSSIAN – BEAMER

6. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION

5. OXLADE – AWAY

4. FALZ FT. MZ BANKS – BOP DADDY

3. BAD BOY TIMZ – MJ

2. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

1. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY