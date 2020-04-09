Nigeria Music Chart: DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s ‘Nobody’ Leads

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Nigeria Music Chart: DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s ‘Nobody’ Leads

DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s Nobody tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Wande Coal’s Again. 

Bad Boy Timz’s MJ debuts at number 3, while Falz’s Bop Daddy featuring MZ Banks rises to number 4.

Oxlade’s Away drops three spots to number 5, while Fireboy DML’s Vibration drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Rema’s Beamer featuring Rvssian, while Sarz and Wurld’s Mad follows at number 8.

2Baba’s Opo featuring Wizkid sits prettily at number 9, while Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold’s  Jore lead the chat from behind.

See the list below:

10. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. KIZZ DANIEL – JORE

9. 2BABA FT. WIZKID – OPO

8. SARZ & WURLD – MAD

7. REMA FT. RVSSIAN – BEAMER

6. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION

5. OXLADE – AWAY

4. FALZ FT. MZ BANKS – BOP DADDY

3. BAD BOY TIMZ – MJ

2. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

1. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY

Related Posts

R&B and Gospel Icon, BeBe Winans, Reveals His Coronavirus Diagnosis

April 9, 2020

Alternative Nigerian Chart: Patoranking’s ‘I’m In Love’ Leads

April 8, 2020

Post Malone Sued for ‘Excluding’ Writer From “Circles” Credits

April 8, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *