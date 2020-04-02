Nigeria Music Chart: DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s ‘Nobody’ Leads

DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s Nobody tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Oxlade’s Away.

Wande Cola’s Again sits at number 3, while Fireboy DML’s Vibration maintains its spot at number 4.

Falz’s Bop Daddy featuring MZ Banks rises to number 5, while Sarz and Wurld’s Mad rises two spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, 2Baba’s Opo featuring Wizkid, while DMW’s Mafa Mafa featuring Davido, The Flowolf, Peruzzi and Dremo debuts at number 8.

Oxlade returns to number 9 with O2, while Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold’s Jore lead the chat from behind.

See the list below:

10. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. KIZZ DANIEL – JORE

9. OXLADE – 02

8. DMW FT. DAVIDO, THE FLOWOLF, PERUZZI X DREMO – MAFA MAFA

7. 2BABA FT. WIZKID – OPO

6. SARZ & WURLD – MAD

5. FALZ FT. MZ BANKS – BOP DADDY

4. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION

3. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

2. OXLADE – AWAY

1. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY