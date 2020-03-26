Nigeria Music Chart: DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s ‘Nobody’ Leads

DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s Nobody tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Rema’s Beamer Remix Feat Rvssian.

Wande Cola’s Again sits at number 3, while Fireboy DML’s Vibration maintains its spot at number 4.

Oxlade’s Away debuts at number 5, while Falz’s Bop Daddy featuring MZ Banks rises to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, 2Baba’s Opo featuring Wizkid, while Sarz and Wurld’s Mad drops two spots to number 8.

Burna Boy’s Odogwu drops two spots to number 9, while Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold’s Jore lead the chat from behind.

See the list below:

10. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. KIZZ DANIEL – JORE

9. BURNA BOY – ODOGWU

8. SARZ & WRLD – MAD

7. 2BABA FT. WIZKID – OPO

6. FALZ – BOP DADDY

5. OXLADE – AWAY

4. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION

3. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

2. REMA FT. RVSSIAN – BEAMER

1. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY