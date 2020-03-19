Nigeria Music Chart: DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s ‘Nobody’ Leads

DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s Nobody tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Rema’s Beamer Remix Feat Rvssian.

Wande Cola’s Again sits at number 3, while Fireboy DML’s Vibration maintains its spot at number 4.

Sarz and WRLD’s Mad rises one spot to number 5, while Burna Boy’s Odogwu drops one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet 2Baba’s Opo featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold’s Jore featuring Kizz Daniel continues to sit at number 8.

Mayorkun’s Geng drops to number 9, while Barry Khay’s Only You featuring Davido leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. BARRY JHAY FT. DAVIDO – ONLY YOU

9. MAYORKUN – GENG

8. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. KIZZ DANIEL – JORE

7. 2BABA FT. WIZKID – OPO

6. BURNA BOY – ODOGWU

5. SARZ & WRLD – MAD

4. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION

3. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

2. REMA FT. RVSSIAN – BEAMER

1. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY