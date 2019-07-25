Nigeria move up 12 Spots to 33rd on Fifa Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved up 12 places to 33rd on the latest Fifa World rankings.

Nigeria gained 48 points in the ranking released Thursday, though the Country remains third on the continent.

This comes after the Super Eagles finished an impressive third at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, behind Senegal and Algeria.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal, who finished second in the competition, retain their top spot on the continent and are still the highest ranked African country in the world on 20th spot.

Algeria who are African champions moved 28 places to 40th in the world and climbed from 12th in Africa to fourth place.

After their fairytale run at the 2019 Afcon, Madagascar moved 12 places from 108 to 96 in the world – their highest ever ranking.

Meanwhile, Belgium remains the number one ranked national side in the world, followed by Copa America champions Brazil, who bumped world champions France down to third.