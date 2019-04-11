‘Nigeria Most Unequal Country in the World’ – Fasua

The presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Mr Tope Fasua, says Nigeria is still the most unequal country in the world in terms of welfare packages for its citizens.

Fasua stated this in an appearance on a ChannelsTV programme, noting that the Federal Government is not doing well enough to see to the well-being of the masses.

“Nigeria is still the most unequal country in the world. We haven’t started to show that we value human lives in this country,” he said on Wednesday.

Fasua said that contrary to reports that the Federal Government is taking care of the needs of the masses, he doesn’t think the current administration is a ‘welfarist government’.

While citing some countries like the United States of America and Switzerland, he noted the citizens do not go to bed hungry.

“People tend to believe that the present government is a welfarist government. I don’t believe the government is a welfarist government. Even some of the capitalist governments abroad, we know some of the welfare packages they have for their people.

“In places like the USA, you don’t go to sleep hungry unless you want to. In Switzerland, if you lose your job, the government pays you 80 per cent of your salary for eight months, pending when you get another job,” he stated.

Reacting to the Federal Executive Council’s approval of N267 million for youths in the South East and North West regions, the ANRP candidate noted that the amount is “a bit quite low.”

He, however, called for transparency and monitoring in the disbursement of the fund to enable the young people to acquire the requisite skills in the affected regions.