Nigeria listed as Trump’s stronghold in new study

Washington-based Pew Research Centre has released results of a survey which show Nigeria as one of the strongholds of US President Donald Trump.

The survey also showed that Mr Trump also enjoys strong support in the Philippines, Israel, Kenya, and India.

The study was conducted from May to October 2019 before Trump’s impeachment by the House in December and before he ordered the killing of a top Iranian general.

However, across the 33 countries surveyed a median of 64 per cent say they do not have confidence in Trump to do the right thing. Only 29 per cent expressed confidence in him.

Trump received more negative ratings than Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the highest ratings of the five world leaders polled. She got 46 per cent in ratings beating France’s Emmanuel Macron.

The survey, which polled nearly 37,000 people, found anti-Trump sentiment strongest in Western Europe, where Trump has upended relationships with traditional US allies.

About three-in-four persons lack confidence in Trump in Germany, Sweden, France, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Mexicans also overwhelmingly oppose the president.

Trump’s foreign policies, including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, increasing import tariffs and pulling out of the Paris climate accords are largely opposed.

Of all the president’s policies, his direct negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are the most popular garnering a 41 per cent approval rating.