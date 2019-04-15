‘Nigeria is Hellish Under Your Watch’ – Omotola Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo

Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has laid into Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo over their failure to stop the continued killings of innocent Nigerians by security personnel.

The legendary thespian took to her Twitter page on Sunday to call out the president and his deputy, saying the country has become ‘hellish’ under their watch.

She bemoaned the “fear and desperation everywhere,” and warned that the continuous harassment and killings by the uniformed men, if not checked, will make the country implode.

She wrote:

“The Country Under your watch is Hellish! @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari @NGRPresident The lack of Money in circulation. Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men’ll make this Country implode!!! It’s Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere.”

The Country Under your watch is Hellish! @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari @NGRPresident The lack of Money in circulation,Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men’ll make this Country implode!!!It’s Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere — Omotola .j. Ekeinde (@Realomosexy) April 14, 2019