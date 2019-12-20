‘Nigeria in a big hole’ – TY Danjuma raises concern over Buhari regime

A former Defense Minister, Theophilus Danjuma, has accused Yoruba leaders of being scared to criticise the regime of Nigeria President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), despite the country’s obvious slide into anarchy.

Speaking at the University of Ibadan Thursday, Gen Danjuma said Nigerians would lose sleep if he reveals what he knows about happenings in the country.

Danjuma said:

“In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.

“If you want details, I will give it to you privately.

“We are in a big hole as a nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we’ve to wake up. Only we can save ourselves.

“The fifth columnists’ activities going on among your people are not helping matters. May Almighty God continue to bless this country, but only we can save ourselves from ourselves.”

Also speaking at the event, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, berated the National Assembly over the re-introduction of the anti-hate speech bill by the Senate.

Adeyemi had warned that politicians who were afraid of criticism had no business in government.