Nigeria hold Brazil in Singapore

Nigeria’s Super Eagles played a 1-1 draw with Brazil in an international friendly in Singapore on Sunday.

The Eagles, in their second senior clash with the Selecao, took the lead against the run of play when midfielder Joe Aribo latched onto a cutback from Moses Simon and weaved his way past several yellow shirts before firing low past Ederson in Brazil goal.

The five-time world champions dominated play, but with Neymar off injured, didn’t produce much to trouble Francis Uzoho in Eagles goal.

It was a different tale after the interval as the Brazilians upped the tempo a notch and found the leveller two minutes in when Casemiro fired in the rebound from a Philippe Coutinho cross.

Tiago Silva crashed a header against the crossbar as Brazil searched for the winner, leaving Uzoho injured in the process, while Samuel Chukwueze had his close range effort gathered by Ederson.

Coutinho should have won the match for Tite’s men at the death, but his side-footed effort was cleared off the line by Jamiu Collins before the referee ended the game.

It’s a second straight draw for Nigeria ahead of the qualification for Afcon 2021, while Brazil are still without a win in four matches wince lofting the Copa America in July.