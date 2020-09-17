‘Nigeria has always been divided’ – Adesina defends Buhari

Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina has said that the division in Nigeria didn’t start under the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), as is being widely alleged.

This comes after ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, in an address last week said that Nigeria has been badly divided by the Buhari-led regime.

His words were supported by Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, who said the country was on the verge of collapse.

However, Adesina, who during an appearance on Channels Television, said that Nigeria has been divided since the 1914 amalgamation.

He said, ”Nigeria had always been divided right from amalgamation in 1914. Nigeria is an inconvenient amalgamation but we have kept at it and we have worked at it.

“And I tell you that there is no time in the history of this country that the country was not divided. But then, we have kept at it and we are trying to make it work.

“As at 2015 when President Buhari came, Nigeria was terribly divided; divided along ethnic, religious and political lines; divided along language; divided hopelessly and terribly.”

While criticizing those blaming Buhari for the division in Nigeria, Adesina said, “You see that a number of people, instead of letting harmony return to this country, thrive and luxuriate in widening the gap between Nigerians. They play politics with everything.

“So, if they say Nigeria is divided today, it is because Nigeria has always been divided. And all efforts to unite Nigeria and Nigerians never worked

“When Nigerians come to a decision point that we must live together, we can’t wish anybody away, then we will be working towards being a nation.”

