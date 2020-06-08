Nigeria Finally has a Sex Offenders’ Register with Addresses and Photographs

Nigeria finally has a sex offenders’ register.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has published the names, photographs and addresses of some convicted sex offenders.

Dame Julie Okah-Donli, the Director General of NAPTIP shared the register via her Twitter account this past weekend and promised that more names will be released once they’re convicted.

The petition for a sex offenders’ registry was launched in March. Various groups had urged the Nigerian government to implement a sex offenders registry (i.e rape, paedophilia, sexual harassment and assault).

Here are the identities of convicted sex offenders as seen on the Nigeria Sex Offender Register. @naptipnigeria Is determined to naming and shaming all sex offenders.

More names will be published as the convictions keep coming in.#saynotorape🚫 #endrape #sexoffenderregister pic.twitter.com/7y3PACKxIr — Dame Julie Okah-Donli (@DGNaptip) June 6, 2020

