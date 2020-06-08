Nigeria Finally has a Sex Offenders’ Register with Addresses and Photographs

Tofunmi OluwashinaNewsNo Comment on Nigeria Finally has a Sex Offenders’ Register with Addresses and Photographs

Nigeria finally has a sex offenders’ register.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has published the names, photographs and addresses of some convicted sex offenders.

Dame Julie Okah-Donli, the Director General of NAPTIP shared the register via her Twitter account this past weekend and promised that more names will be released once they’re convicted.

The petition for a sex offenders’ registry was launched in March. Various groups had urged the Nigerian government to implement a sex offenders registry (i.e rape, paedophilia, sexual harassment and assault).

 

 

,

Related Posts

Tinubu’s daughter ‘shuts down’ Computer Village over unpaid levies

June 8, 2020

Just In: Abia Governor tests positive for Coronavirus

June 8, 2020

Wow! N23bn traced to the bank account of Level 12 Officer

June 8, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply