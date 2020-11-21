Nigeria enters worst recession in 33 years

Nigeria has entered its second recession in five years as official figures published on Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics show that the economy shrank again in the third quarter of this year.

This year’s recession, occasioned by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the worst to hit the country since 1987.

In its Gross Domestic Product report for Q3, the NBS said the GDP, the broadest measure of economic prosperity, fell by 3.62 in the three months to September.

For the first time in more than three years, the Nigerian economy shrank in the second quarter of this year as the GDP fell by 6.10 per cent, compared with a growth of 1.87 per cent in Q1.

The NBS had said in August that the economic decline in Q2 was largely attributable to significantly lower levels of both domestic and international economic activity resulting from nationwide shutdown efforts aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the contraction in Q2 brought to an end the three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession.

