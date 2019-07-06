Nigeria Down Cameroon in Afcon Classic

Odion Ighalo scored twice and assisted another as Nigeria edged Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon 3-2 in a last 16 clash at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Super Eagles, coming off a shock 2-0 loss to Madagascar in the group stages – looked the more proactive and threatening team early on, and they deservedly claimed the lead in the 20th minute through Igahlo’s deflected effort.

The Indomitable Lions hit back to level the game in the 41stminute after Christian Bassogog whipped in a cross from the left and Stephane Bahoken expertly turned the ball home for 1-1.

And three minutes later, Eagles were behind. Bahoken flicked on a long ball and Clinton N’Jie showed good speed and strength to hold off a challenge from Ola Aina before striking a low shot past Daniel Akpeyi to send Cameroon into the interval with a 2-1 lead.

Nigeria levelled just past the hour mark, with Ighalo again getting on the score sheet by lashing onto a first time ball after Ahmed Musa cleverly chested down Chidozie Awaziem’s cross.

And Ighalo soon went from scorer to creator, playing a lovely pass through the legs of Michael Ngaedu-Ngadjui to find the run of Alex Iwobi, who hit a low shot past goalkeeper Andre Onana to make it 3-2 to the Super Eagles in the 66th minute.

Ighalo had a great chance to complete a hat-trick in the 76th minute when a low cross from substitute Samuel Chukwueze found the striker unmarked in the penalty area, but his shot was palmed away by Onana.

Cameroon threatened sparingly, but not strongly enough to trouble Akpeyi as the eagles flew into the last eight.