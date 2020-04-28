Nigeria COVID-19 aid coming by end of April – IMF Chief

The Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday that she expected the Fund to have provided Nigeria with significant emergency financing by the end of April.

This signals a likely IMF board approval for the oil exporter’s $3.4 billion request to tackle the ravages of coronavirus.

The IMF’s board on Tuesday is scheduled to consider a Nigeria’s request for the emergency financing to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

“We are working very rapidly to provide a significant emergency financing to Nigeria,” Georgieva said on a webcast held by the Atlantic Council.

“I expect this to be done by the end of the month.”

