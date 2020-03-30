Nigeria Coronavirus toll hits 111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has discovered 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected persons in the country to 111.

In an announcement on its twitter handle Sunday night, the NCDC said nine of the new cases were discovered in Lagos and five in Abuja.

“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT,” NCDC tweeted Sunday night

“As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”

This comes after President Muhammadu Buhari announced a stay-at-home order for residents of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states as a means of curtailing the spread of the dreaded virus.