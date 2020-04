The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 23 new cases of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

According to the NCDC, nine of the new cases were in Lagos State, seven in FCT, three in Akwa-Ibom, one in Kaduna and one in Bauchi.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 174.

Nine patients have since been discharged with two deaths.