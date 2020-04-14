Nigeria bumped out as IMF approves debt relief for 25 countries

Nigeria was excluded from a list of 25 countries that were granted immediate debt relief by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic ravages.

African countries, including Nigeria, had applied for debt relief following the adverse effect of the COVID -19 pandemic on their economies.

However, in a‎ statement released ‎late on Monday night, Nigeria was missing from the list of 25 countries that were granted immediate debt relief by the organisation.

The countries that benefited from the relief include Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros and Congo Democratic Republic.

Others are The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo and Yemen were also included in the list.

‎IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said the Executive Board approved the debt service relief under the revamped Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust as part of the organisation’s response to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This provides grants to our poorest and most vulnerable members to cover their IMF debt obligations for an initial phase over the next six months and will help them channel more of their scarce financial resources towards vital emergency medical and other relief efforts,” she said.