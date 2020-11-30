‘Nigeria becoming a failed state’ – Moghalu blasts Buhari

A presidential aspirant in the 2019 election, Kingsley Moghalu, has said that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), lacks the capability to protect Nigerians.

In a series of tweets, Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) slammed the president for focusing on suppressing the activities of #EndSARS protesters whose bank accounts have been frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Reacting to the beheading of 43 farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists, Moghalu said wrote: “The barbaric beheading of 43 Nigerians in Zabarmari village in Borno State by Boko Haram is a national outrage and tragedy. It’s increasingly clear that @NigeriaGov is unable to protect the lives of Nigerians. What does that mean? Our country is becoming a failed state.

“It is a travesty that a government that can’t protect the lives of its citizens spends all its energy attempting to suppress #EndSARS peaceful protesters, freezing their bank accounts and bringing spurious legal charges.

“Our government and our Central Bank call peaceful citizens financiers of terrorism” while the real terrorists are having a field day with Nigerian lives and no one apparently can stop them and their real financiers. It is a national shame,” Moghalu tweeted.

“The real challenge we face: Can Nigeria survive until 2023 without a massive implosion? #NoSecurity #NoEconomy. What’s left? #Restructuring,” he asked.

