Nigeria announces 12 new cases of coronavirus as toll hits 151

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the NCDC, nine cases were discovered in Osun State, two in Edo state and one in Ekiti state.

Following the latest announcement, there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as the virus continues to spread across states.

So far, none patients have been discharged while two have died from the disease.

See a breakdown of the nationwide numbers below:

Lagos- 82

FCT- 28

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 3

Enugu- 2

Bauchi- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

