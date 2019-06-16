‘Nigeria Among Least Peaceful Places on Earth’ – Report

Nigeria is one of the least peaceful places on earth, says 2019 Global Peace Index (GPI) report.

This comes in spite of claims by the All Progressives Congress-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari that the country is better than they met in 2015.

The country, battling with banditry, economic stagnation, insurgency, kidnapping and an increasing rate of suicides, is ranked 148 out of 163 countries in the world.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria sits among the top five least peaceful countries in the region alongside, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Somalia, and South Sudan.

The GPI measures peacefulness across three domains: safety and security, ongoing conflict, and militarization. It pointed out that while the world has become less peaceful over the last decade, there have been some notable improvements in peace.

The GPI also analyzed the potential long-term impact of climate change on levels of peacefulness.

Eight of the 25 least peaceful countries have ten percent or more of their population in high climate hazard areas, amounting to 103.7 million people at risk.

These countries are South Sudan, Iraq, Libya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, North Korea, Nigeria, and Mexico.

Yet, the report recorded some cheering news for the so-called African giant, saying: “Nigeria’s improvement was based on a reduction in deaths from internal conflict.

According to it, safety and security was sub-Saharan Africa’s least peaceful domain and recorded the largest deterioration last year. While 18 countries improved, 24 deteriorated. The likelihood of violent demonstrations deteriorated most significantly, followed by the impact of terrorism. The incarceration rate rose on average last year, as did the homicide rate and perceptions of criminality.

However, the report stated that in a place like Nigeria, “experiences of sadness, stress, and worry are on the rise regardless of peace levels”.

The report noted that the world is considerably less peaceful now than it was in 2008, with the average level of country peacefulness deteriorating by 3.78 percent over the last decade.

It added that peacefulness had declined year-on-year for seven of the last 10 years.