Niger Speaker tests positive for Covid-19

Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Bawa, and the clerk of the House, Abdullahi Kagara have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Commissioner of Information in the State, Muhammed Idris, confirmed this in a chat with Channels Television on Sunday, saying both men have since gone into self-isolation.

According to him the results of the COVID-19 test of the Speaker and the Clerk came in on Sunday, and they both turned out positive.

A member representing Bida 2 Constituency, Haruna Baba confirmed that the results of the Speaker and the Clerk came out positive, while other results are still being awaited.

“We are yet to receive other results. But for now, many of us are in self-isolation,” Baba said.

Governor Abubakar Bello had in November tested positive for the virus but recovered about a week after.

Meanwhile, the state government in response to the second wave of COVID-19 announced the closure of schools in the state as from Monday 21, December, while all civil servants are to stay at home beginning from the same date.

