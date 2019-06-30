Niger President, Issoufou Mahamadou, Succeeds Buhari as ECOWAS President

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Niger President, Issoufou Mahamadou, Succeeds Buhari as ECOWAS President

President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger has been elected the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS).

Mahamadou was elected on Saturday at the end of the ordinary session of the ECOWAS authority of heads of state and government which held in Abuja.

He succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari who was elected in July 2018 to replace President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo.

At the session attended by 13 heads of state, ECOWAS announced that its next ordinary session would hold in Abuja on December 21.

During the conference, Buhari had called on the leaders of member states to join forces together if they must tackle insecurity.

,

Related Posts

Jonathan, Abdulsalam up for Peace Award

June 30, 2019

Magu came to beg me for Senate Confirmation: Saraki Blasts in New Letter

June 30, 2019
Trump

Trump Invites Kim Jong-Un to White House after Historic Trip to North Korea

June 30, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *