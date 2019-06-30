Niger President, Issoufou Mahamadou, Succeeds Buhari as ECOWAS President

President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger has been elected the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS).

Mahamadou was elected on Saturday at the end of the ordinary session of the ECOWAS authority of heads of state and government which held in Abuja.

He succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari who was elected in July 2018 to replace President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo.

At the session attended by 13 heads of state, ECOWAS announced that its next ordinary session would hold in Abuja on December 21.

During the conference, Buhari had called on the leaders of member states to join forces together if they must tackle insecurity.