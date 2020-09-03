Niecy Nash Shares More Photos and Video from her Rustic Chic Theme Wedding to Jessica Betts

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Niecy Nash Shares More Photos and Video from her Rustic Chic Theme Wedding to Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash surprised many people when she revelaed she was bisexual by  announcing she had gotten married to singer, Jessica Betts earlier in the week. The wedding, happening a few months after she was declared legally single upon finalising her divorce from ex-husband, Jay Tucker.

Now, the ‘Claws’ actress has shared more photos and video from the rustic chic theme wedding to her wife, giving fans a glimpse of what the ceremony looked like.

Niecy Nash reveled that she and Betts were able to provide Covid-19 testing for all the guests that attended the intimate ceremony, adhering to the health and safety guidelines, due to the pandemic.

See photos and video below.

 

, , , ,

Related Posts

Joe Budden Responds to Ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose’s Domestic Violence Claims

September 3, 2020

Koko by Khloe Shows off Massive Butts, Stylishly Admits She Had Plastic Surgery

September 3, 2020

Former BBNaija Star, Anto Lecky Admits Life is Hard

September 3, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply