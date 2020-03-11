Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker Have Finalised Their Divorce

Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker are legally over, just three months after filing.

Per TMZ, Nash will keep their home in Bell Canyon, California and their 2016 Tesla, while Tucker, an electrical engineer, will keep the 2011 Ford F-150 truck and receive a final payment of about $185,000 from Nash. Nash will also keep her production company, Chocolate Chick.

They both waived their right to spousal support.

Though the former couple didn’t file for divorce until December, Nash and Tucker jointly announced their separation in October, saying they were “better friends than partners in marriage.”

“Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share — present tense,” they wrote on social

Nash and Tucker married in 2011. The actress previously was married to minister Don Dash, with whom she shares three children.