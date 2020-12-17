NIDCOM’s Abike Dabiri hacked on social media

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has raised the alarm that hackers took over her social media accounts.

In a since-deleted post, the NIDCOM boss celebrated the alleged release of the over 300 abducted Katsina schoolboys by Boko Haram insurgents, giving credit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The post read: “Yaaaay. The 333 boys captured in Katsina have been rescued. ALlhamdulilag ! @MBuhari administration has brought back our boys. #BringBackOurBoys. Our boys are back.”

The former House of Representatives member, however, posted a disclaimer, stating that her Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked.

She added that she has regained control over both accounts.

“Pls don’t credit any post on katsina boys to my Twitter handle. I lost control of my handle in the last couple of minutes, along with my Instagram. I have recovered and changed my password” she wrote.

Pls don’t credit any post on katsina boys to my twitter handle. I lost control of my handle in the last couple of minutes, along with my Instagram. I have recovered and changed my password — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) December 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

