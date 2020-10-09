NIDCOM condemns burning of Nigerian in Libya

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has condemned in strong terms the killing of a Nigerian in Libya.
In a statement issued Thursday, its Chairman, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, noted that the said Nigerian was allegedly set ablaze by three Libyan nationals who stormed a factory.
The identity of the Nigerian man set on fire with petrol has not been revealed as investigations and interrogations of the suspected attackers who are in custody are ongoing.
Dabiri-Erewa however described the act as dastardly, bestial and unacceptable, while calling on the Libyan authorities to apply the full weight of the law on the suspected killers.
Meanwhile, a statement by the Libyan Interior Ministry has condemned the act, insisting that it was a new wave of violence on migrants in the North Africa country.
The United Nations has also described the killing of the Nigerian “another senseless crime against migrants in the country”.