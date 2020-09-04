Nicole Young is Seeking Nearly $2 Million in Spousal Support from Dr Dre

The divorce proceedings between Nicole Young and Dr Dre looks like a long and torturous journey ahead of the estranged spouses as Young is Seeking nearly $2 million per month in temporary spousal support.

The estranged wife of the producer who is a lawyer herself, is also requesting $5 million in legal fees — according to new court documents filed Thursday, September 3, Page Six reports.

Lawyers for Nicole Young filed documents asking Dr Dre to pay $1,936,399 in monthly support, alleging that she’s having trouble paying her bills since filing for divorce as Dre controls all their assets.

The court papers also allege that the Hip Hop mogul kicked Young out of their 43,000-square-foot Brentwood mansion, April 1, “in the middle of the night” and “in a drunken rage.”

Dr Dre is said to have banished his estranged wife to their Malibu beach home, but then threatened to sell it, and texted her,

“Do not spend one more cent… You can’t be mean and disrespectful and spend my hard-earned money. F–k that!”, he reportedly said.

Young alleges that Dr Dre has blocked her AmEx charges and is a control freak who “forced” her to sign a pre-nup on their wedding day “under extreme duress.”

Court papers also claim that Young who is unemployed, “played an important role” in Dre’s career and “was integral” to naming his hit record label Aftermath. She insists on enjoying the same lifestyle she did before the split and wants spousal support paymentto begin retroactively from Sept. 1.

The couple has been battling over the pre-nup since filing for divorce in June.

