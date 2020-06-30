Nicole Young Files for Divorce from Hip Hop Mogul, Dr Dre, Cites Irreconcilable Difference

Hip Hop mogul, Dr Dre and his wife, Nicole Young are over as Young has filed documents to terminate their 24-year-old marriage.

According to TMZ, court documents filed cited irreconcilable differences as reason for the dissolution of the marriage which was contracted on May 25, 1996.

The estranged couple is said to have no prenuptial agreement which can give Young up to half of Dr Dre’s $800m fortune.

Nicole is the mother to two of the music producer’s six children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

Young, 50, a lawyer, was previously married to NBA star, Sedale Threatt and is seeking spousal support. She is being represented by high-powered celebrity attorney, Samantha Spector in the divorce.

