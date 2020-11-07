Nicole Young Filed Documents to Ascertain if Dr Dre Fathered Kids Outside Marriage

The divorce drama between Nicole Young and Dr Dre is getting messier and nastier as the days go by.

The latest development in the divorce proceedings is that Nicole has filed legal documents with the court to find out if her music executive estranged husband fathered any children outside their 24-year-old marriage.

Nicole Young has been seeking to have the prenuptial agreement she signed overturned and allegedly even went as far as trying to get some of Dr Dre’s alleged mistresses to testify during the divorce proceedings but hasn’t had any luck with any of these.

According to TMZ, the lawyer filed the documents requesting Dr Dre to provide her with any paternity actions paperwork.

This is going to be a long and drawn out divorce as is sure to get messier by the minute.

