Nicole Murphy Spotted Kissing Married Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua in Italy

Nosy paparazzi caught Nicole Murphy and Antoine Fuqua packing on the PDA in Italy.

According to JustJared, the 51-year-old model and the 52-year-old Training Day director were seen making out while hanging out at a hotel pool on Saturday (July 20) in Ischia, Italy.

See more photos of them here.

Apparently, they both are in town for the Ischia Global Festival, where he is receiving the Director of the Year Award. And the photos stirred heated reactions because although Nicole is single, Antoine is still married to Waiting to Exhale actress Lela Rochon; they’ve been together for 20 years.

This has got many fans talking, and also prompted Nicole to release a statement in which she claimed that the filmmaker is just a family friend and nothing more.

“Antoine and I are just family friends. I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it,” she said, per LoveBScott.

Lela Rochon had yet to address this as at press time.