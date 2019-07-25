Nicole Murphy Apologises for Kissing Married Director Antoine Fuqua

Nicole Murphy has now apologised for kissing Antoine Fuqua.

Recall that the ex-wife of Eddie Murphy was photographed packing on the PDA with married director Antoine Fuqua in Italy, who reportedly has been married to actress Lela Rochon for twenty years.

“Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired,” Nicole said in a statement to TMZ.

She continued, “It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

This comes days after Murphy claimed that she was only just greeting Antoine as a family friend, all the drama prompting Rochon to delete her social media.

