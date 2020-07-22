Nicole Chikwe Still Looks at Naeto C Like the Last Plate if Jollof Rice at a Wedding. Peep Her Anniversary Message to Him

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Nicole Chikwe and Naeto C are celebrating their 8th year wedding anniversary.

Nicole’s sweet anniversary to her rapper husband about still looking at him like the last plate of Jollof Rice at a wedding despite  eight years in has us awwing.

The mother of three who noted that she would normally not celebrate this anniversary because it wasn’t a milestone one, revealed that Covid-19 has taught her better to enjoy every moment because life is short.

Peep her anniversary post below.

Naeto C also celebrated the anniversary on his Instagram page stating that he is truly blessed.

