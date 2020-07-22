Nicole Chikwe Still Looks at Naeto C Like the Last Plate if Jollof Rice at a Wedding. Peep Her Anniversary Message to Him

Nicole Chikwe and Naeto C are celebrating their 8th year wedding anniversary.
Nicole’s sweet anniversary to her rapper husband about still looking at him like the last plate of Jollof Rice at a wedding despite eight years in has us awwing.
The mother of three who noted that she would normally not celebrate this anniversary because it wasn’t a milestone one, revealed that Covid-19 has taught her better to enjoy every moment because life is short.
Peep her anniversary post below.
View this post on Instagram
8 years in and I still look at you like the last plate of Jollof Rice at a wedding. Normally wouldn’t do anything fancy for our anniversary because it’s not a ‘milestone’ one, but 2020 has taught me that life is short and can actually be really rubbish- so celebrate at ANY opportunity you can! Thank you for 8 wonderful years of marriage. I’m blessed to be married to my best friend and partner in every sense of the word. Love you @naetosuperc forever and ever. Decor: @pecevents -thank you for the INCREDIBLE service ❤️ #NOC2012
Naeto C also celebrated the anniversary on his Instagram page stating that he is truly blessed.