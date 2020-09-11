Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Amazon-Championed Drama

Nicolas Cage has gotten the green light from Amazon to go ahead with his drama in which he plays the controversial Tiger King character Joe Exotic.

Per THR, Amazon’s Prime Video streaming platform “will develop the scripted series from CBS Television Studios and Imagine Entertainment. Amazon Studios has also come aboard to produce.”

The outlet adds:

The potential series is based on a 2019 Texas Monthly story about Joe Schreibvogel, aka Joe Exotic, how he built a private zoo in Oklahoma and his feuds with Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe.

We can’t wait!

