Nicolas Cage Officially Divorced From Fourth Wife, Erika Koike

Nicola Cage and Erika Koike are officially over.

TMZ is reporting that the duo’s marriage has been dissolved three months after they tied the knot in a spur of the moment Las Vegas wedding.

And according to court records, the judge in Clark County, NV granted their divorce on Friday, May 31.

Cage had filed for an annulment of the marriage, four days after they tied the knot, claiming the union was based on fraud, because Erika didn’t disclose a couple little things: her criminal history and her relationship with another person.

The marriage was rocky almost immediately. TMZ adds that hours after the March 23 wedding, they were seen fighting very publicly near the valet at the Bellagio.

However, Koike opposed Nic’s move to annul, and a month later filed docs saying the marriage was not only totally legit, but also that she wanted spousal support for four days of marriage.

Apparently, Cage failed to score the annulment, and so settled for a divorce. It’s unclear if Erika is getting support.