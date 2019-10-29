Nicki Minaj’s Mum Says Rapper’s ‘Biological Clock is Ticking’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Nicki Minaj’s Mum Says Rapper’s ‘Biological Clock is Ticking’

Carol Maraj is happy her daughter Nicki Minaj is finally married to her partner, Kenneth Petty.

Ms. Maraj shared her excitement in a recent interview shared by The Shade Room, in which she explained why she is happy with her daughter’s decision to finally get married.

“I am very happy that she got married. Her biological clock is ticking. So, it’s about time she got married and give me some grandchildren,” she said.

This has raised some eyebrows, however, some fans insist that Carol Maraj did not mean her daughter any harm.

Listen to it below:

Related Posts

Temi Otedola Surprises Mr. Eazi With a Ticket to Andrea Bocelli’s Concert

October 29, 2019

#BBNaija Winner Mercy Eke is the New Face of Royal Hairs

October 29, 2019

Rita Dominic Celebrates Sola Sobowale’s AMAA Win: ‘A Very Well Deserved Win!

October 28, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *