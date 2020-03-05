Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Arrested Over Sex Offender Status

TMZ is reporting that Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was taken into federal custody after he was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender.

The 41-year-old was convicted for first-degree attempted rape 25 years ago in New York, and ultimately served four years behind bars. Following his release, Petty was ordered to register as a sex offender within the state; however, he neglected to re-register when he moved to California in July 2019, shortly before he and Nicki reportedly got married.

He was arrested during a traffic stop back in November, when a Beverly Hills officer discovered he had yet to register as a sex offender in California. Petty was ultimately released on $20,000 bond. Still, he never went through with the registration, as required under the 2006 Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

Which was why he turned himself in yesterday, was taken into custody, and is now facing charges for failure to register. Petty faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence if convicted of the felony charge.

TMZ says he reportedly will post $100,000 bond, will have to wear an ankle monitor and abide by a curfew. He had to surrender his passport and won’t be allowed to travel outside of Southern California.

A hearing is scheduled for March 23.