Nicki Minaj’s Brother Jelani Maraj Sentenced for Raping His Stepdaughter

Page Six is reporting that Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, has finally been sentenced for repeatedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

According to the outlet, Maraj was handed 25 years to life behind bars by Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Robert McDonald, who slammed him for ruining the child. “You raped this child. You raped her over and over again,” McDonald said.

However, Maraj pleaded for mercy at his sentencing, though he maintained that he was innocent of the charges. “I’d like to apologize for the pain that I caused. I had an excessive drinking problem,” he said, adding that he’s “just asking for mercy from the court.”

Before he was sentenced, the victim, who is now his former stepdaughter, bravely told the court that the abuse led her to become suicidal. “I didn’t think I could make it through the day without an anxiety attack.“ she said. “I felt I had no voice.” This sentence comes two years after a jury handed down the guilty verdict for the sexual abuse, which began in 2015.