Nicki Minaj’s Boyfriend Kisses Her Toes in New Hot Tub Video

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty continue to flaunt their relationship despite the negative press it stirs.

Yesterday, the rapper took to her Instagram to post a new video which shows the moment when Petty kisses her toes as they lounged in a bathtub, before scooping her up.

This comes days after she shared several photos of herself on a beach alongside romantic sand drawing professing her love for Petty. “– Ken -N- Barbie –,” she said in the caption.

The duo broke the news in November broke the internet weeks ago after news surfaced that he had been convicted for sexual misconduct and later served time for killing a man.

Now, they are back again, give folks something to talk about.

