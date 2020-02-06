Nicki Minaj Wishes She Never Recorded ‘Ananconda’ &^Other Songs

Last night, Nicki Minaj participated in a Q&A with Irving Azoff at the Pollstar Live Conference in Beverly Hills.

During the discussion, the Queen rapper told the crowd the songs in her discography that she’s grown to dislike. Nicki listed off “Anaconda,” “Your Love,” and “Starships” as tracks she wished she never recorded.

Nicki Minaj at the Pollstar Live conference talking about wishing never record her hits "Anaconda", "Starships" and "Your Love". pic.twitter.com/krSVy9WwVp — Nicki Minaj Stats (@statsofminaj) February 6, 2020

She also also spoke on what she has in store for the future.

The rapper confirmed that “Yikes,” the song she recently teased on social media, will be released to streaming services very, very soon. Nicki clarified that the song will be a promotional single and won’t get a music video.

.@NICKIMINAJ confirms that #Yikes is just a promo single and will be released tonight or tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/QcXVBrvlZW — Access Minaj 🦄 (@AccessMinaj) February 6, 2020

We can’t wait!