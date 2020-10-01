Nicki Minaj Welcomes First Child With Kenneth Petty

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj!

E! News is reporting that the rapper welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Los Angeles. And this exiting news comes only weeks after Nicki announced her pregnancy.

“#Preggers,” she simply captioned her first post in July, and followed with another message, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

This is her and Kenneth’s first child together, and it comes exactly one year after the couple tied the knot in October 2019.

The gender of the child has yet to be made public.

