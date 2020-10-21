Nicki Minaj Tweets Support for #EndSARS Protester: “Your Voice is Being Heard”

Nicki Minaj has shown support for young Nigerians who are protesting police brutality across the country.

Recall that soldiers stormed Lekki Toll Gate, where many Nigerian Youths gathered, under the banner of #EndSARS, to make their voices heard. And it came comes hours after the Lagos State Governor imposed a 24-hour curfew that started at 4pm.

From the videos making rounds on social media, the protesters are seen scampering to safety, with many bleeding from injuries, some reportedly dead. The number of fatalities have yet to be confirmed, but witnesses claim that more than 9 people were killed last night.

“Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard,” Nicki Minaj said in her tweet to Nigerians.

Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. 🇳🇬 #EndSARS — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) October 20, 2020

