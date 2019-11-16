Nicki Minaj to Be Honoured at Billboard’s 2019 Women in Music

Nicki Minaj will be honoured, alongside other women, with a ‘Game Changer’ award at the upcoming Billboard’s 2019 Women in Music ceremony.

This recognition comes because she is the first woman to notch 100 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Billboard’s Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry. This year, with honorees like Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Desiree Perez and Nicki Minaj, we are excited to highlight a diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking  boundaries,” Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp said.

The night highlights the most powerful female artists and executives in the industry. Last year’s honorees included Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monáe, SZA, Kacey Musgraves and 2018 Woman of the Year Ariana Grande.

We can’t wait!

